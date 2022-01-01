Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann CLEMENT
Ajouter
Yohann CLEMENT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MacGuff Illumination
- Lighting Artist
2014 - maintenant
Cube Creative
- Lighting Artist / Infographie 3D
2013 - 2014
Shading, Lighting et Compositing
Supamonks
- Lighting Artist / Infographie 3D
2013 - 2013
Shading, Lighting et Compositing
Formations
ARTFX
Montpellier
2009 - 2013
Réseau
Jeremy NGUYEN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z