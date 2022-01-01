Yohann DELUGEAU

After 6 years as a Gas Turbine Commissioning Engineer, I took benefit from this experience to become a Lead Project Engineer on power plant project execution.

Having a project overview, coordinating a team through a transversal managment, using my expertize to solve issues, being the interface between customer & engineering are my main assets in my current position.



Skills : Project coordination and facilitation. Strong gas turbine knowledge. Control, electrical and mechanical skills. Field experience. Fluent English.





Mes compétences :

Mechanical

Project Coordination & Facilitation

Electric

Control

Gas Turbine Knowledge

Coordination

Gestion de projet