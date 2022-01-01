Menu

Yohann DELUGEAU

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tours

En résumé

After 6 years as a Gas Turbine Commissioning Engineer, I took benefit from this experience to become a Lead Project Engineer on power plant project execution.
Having a project overview, coordinating a team through a transversal managment, using my expertize to solve issues, being the interface between customer & engineering are my main assets in my current position.

Skills : Project coordination and facilitation. Strong gas turbine knowledge. Control, electrical and mechanical skills. Field experience. Fluent English.


Mes compétences :
Mechanical
Project Coordination & Facilitation
Electric
Control
Gas Turbine Knowledge
Coordination
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • General Electric - Project Engineer - Gas Turbine Power Plant

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Lead / coordinate engineering team and ensure project deliverables are in conformity with contract requirements.
    Responsible to control technical information received from the client and translate it into internal actions to keep the project team updated.
    Understand Technical Regulations & Standards requirements and have ability to eliminate potential lack of compliance.
    Technical reference point between Site and Engineering Departments to resolve unexpected technical issues to minimize impacts on site activity plan, technical coordination with PM& Client
    Effectively identifies and mitigates risks, communicates status and issues to management.

  • General Electric - Gas Turbine Lead Commissioning Engineer

    Paris 2006 - maintenant Lead gas turbine commissioning in respect with project schedule.
    Check, test each gas turbine instruments and each related equipment prior to start up.
    Proceed with cold commissioning and with hot commissioning tests: gas turbine firing, base load and grid code tests.
    Tune controller parameters to ensure a steady & optimized operation of the gas turbine.
    Ensure erection and commissioning has been done in accordance with engineering documention and keep reccord of key parameter through the qualty management system.
    Have experience in combine cycle plant configuration and in heavy fuel oil treatment for gas turbine combustion.

  • AE2I - Gas Turbine Commissioning Engineer

    2005 - 2006 Mechanical Engineer from AE2I. Hired by GE to facilitate work between field and engineering and to speed up project punch list item closure. Attended GE corporate training to learn about gas turbine technology and to develop my commissioning skills – Belfort, France.

  • Fujicon Engineering Ltd - Sale Trainee Engineer

    2005 - 2005 Act as a Sale Engineer in an automation company as part of my final year atttachment. Prepared and processed offers, quotations to address customer needs. Helped in developing the sister branch in Thailand by identifying potential customers and reporting to Singapore headquarter on sales activities.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :