Yohann DREUMONT
Yohann DREUMONT
Charbonnières-les-Bains
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Axemble
- Commercial Ventes Internes
Charbonnières-les-Bains
2016 - maintenant
Publicis Webformance
- Conseiller Commercial TPE PME
ecully
2012 - 2016
Pernod Ricard
- Chef de Secteur Prestige Lyon
PARIS
2002 - 2011
Webcity Lyon
- Chef de Publicité
2000 - 2001
Formations
3a Vente
Francheville
1998 - 2000
BTS
Lycée De Chazournes
Aurec Sur Loire
1997 - 1998
baccalauréat
Réseau
Chaouki DJANDOUBI
Thomas COTELLE
