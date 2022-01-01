Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann LE BRIS
Ajouter
Yohann LE BRIS
BREST
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Brest
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SILL Société Industrielle du Léon
- Technicien de maintenance
2002 - maintenant
Formations
La Croix Rouge
Brest
1995 - 2001
Réseau
Consultant LYNX RH
Philippe CHAILLET
Rh Partners BRETAGNE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z