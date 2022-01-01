Menu

Yohann LOUDOT

Vert-le-Grand

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Oullins

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Intermarché - Employé rayon boulangerie (extra le dimanche)

    Vert-le-Grand 2013 - maintenant

  • Carrefour - Employé rayon poissonnerie

    Massy 2012 - 2012

  • ICS - Dessinateur Projeteur

    2012 - maintenant

  • LMI La Maison de l'Intérim - Maçon coffreur

    2012 - 2012

  • BT Construction - Maçon Coffreur

    2008 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :