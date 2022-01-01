Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann LOUDOT
Ajouter
Yohann LOUDOT
Vert-le-Grand
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Oullins
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Intermarché
- Employé rayon boulangerie (extra le dimanche)
Vert-le-Grand
2013 - maintenant
Carrefour
- Employé rayon poissonnerie
Massy
2012 - 2012
ICS
- Dessinateur Projeteur
2012 - maintenant
LMI La Maison de l'Intérim
- Maçon coffreur
2012 - 2012
BT Construction
- Maçon Coffreur
2008 - 2011
Formations
EDAIC
Villeurbanne
2012 - maintenant
Technicien d'études assisté par ordinateur
Lycée La Martiniere Monplaisir
Lyon
2007 - 2008
Technicien Bâtiment Génie Civil
Lycée Parc Chabrieres
Oullins
2004 - 2005
Baccalauréat
Scientifique option Sciences de l'Ingénieur
Réseau
Bruno ORTIZ
Cyril VACHOT
Emma CROVILLE
Maxence DUPUPET
Maxime BLANC
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z