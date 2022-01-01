Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann MEGE
Ajouter
Yohann MEGE
Erstein
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Vesoul
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Würth
- VRP Exclusif
Erstein
2013 - maintenant
Etablissement BURGEY BOISSONS
- Attaché Commercial
2010 - 2012
McDonald's
- Équipier Polyvalant
guyancourt
2010 - 2010
Formations
ECM : Ecole De Commerce, Marketing Et Management
Besancon
2010 - 2012
Titre RNCP Niveau II
IUT Belfort Montbéliard
Belfort
2008 - 2010
Diplôme Universitaire et Technologique
Réseau
Christophe GILLES
Cyrielle COUVAL
Denis JAHN
Laurent MICHEL
Léonie CONVERSET
Magalie ROSE
Romain VALCIN
Stemmelin LAURENT
Virginie LOLLIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z