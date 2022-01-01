Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann MONTAGNANA
Ajouter
Yohann MONTAGNANA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CH. Abbeville
- Ressouces aux ressource humaines
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Olivia HERMITTE
Sophie ADDE
Thomas GRAINDORGE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z