Menu

Yohann PARTOUCHE

DÉOLS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Déols

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • égide aviation - Mécanicien hélicoptère

    2017 - 2018

Formations

  • GRETA DE MORLAIX (Morlaix)

    Morlaix 2014 - 2015

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :