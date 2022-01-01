Menu

Yohann ROUAUD

MLADA BOLESLAV

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Faurecia - Lean investment coach

    2012 - maintenant

  • Faurecia exhaust systems - Manufacturing Engineering Manager

    2008 - 2012

  • Faurecia exhaust systems - Launching manager

    2005 - 2008 Responsible for the launching team of the plant
    Launches of new projects for VW, Audi, GM, FIAT, Skoda, Renault, PSA, KIA, Mercedes
    Support for production transfer activities

  • Faurecia Abgastechnik GmbH - Process specialist for mufflers

    2001 - 2005 Support for process definition of mufflers (product design, new equipment specifications)
    Industrialisation of new and innovative projects
    Process development for mufflers and catalytic converters

  • Faurecia Abgastechnik GmbH - CSNE

    2000 - 2001 Quotation of new projects
    Co-development of innovative products

  • CFM Toyota - Stagiaire

    1999 - 1999 creation d'une charte SAV pour les concessionnaires distributeurs des equipements de manutention Toyota en France

Formations

Annuaire des membres :