Yohann ROUAUD

Faurecia
- Lean investment coach
2012 - maintenant
Faurecia exhaust systems
- Manufacturing Engineering Manager
2008 - 2012
Faurecia exhaust systems
- Launching manager
2005 - 2008
Responsible for the launching team of the plant
Launches of new projects for VW, Audi, GM, FIAT, Skoda, Renault, PSA, KIA, Mercedes
Support for production transfer activities
Faurecia Abgastechnik GmbH
- Process specialist for mufflers
2001 - 2005
Support for process definition of mufflers (product design, new equipment specifications)
Industrialisation of new and innovative projects
Process development for mufflers and catalytic converters
Faurecia Abgastechnik GmbH
- CSNE
2000 - 2001
Quotation of new projects
Co-development of innovative products
CFM Toyota
- Stagiaire
1999 - 1999
creation d'une charte SAV pour les concessionnaires distributeurs des equipements de manutention Toyota en France