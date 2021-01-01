Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann SÉRY
Ajouter
Yohann SÉRY
LES SABLES D'OLONNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
68 éme régiment d'artillerie d'afrique
- Artilleur
1995 - 2000
Formations
Lycée Le Mas Jambost
Limoges
1993 - 1994
Réseau
Djilali MIRAD
Eric MEHAT
Michel DISLAIRE
Pascal PECH