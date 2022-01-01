Retail
Yolande VIRAPIN
Yolande VIRAPIN
ST SYMPHORIEN D'OZON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ciba
- Responsable comptabilite generale
maintenant
CIBA SC
maintenant
VEOLIA PROPRETE RHIN RHONE
- RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATIF ET FINANCIER
Paris
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bruno MERCIER
Carine FLAGNER
Christian OTT
Christophe DUROZAT
K4-U (Saint-Cyr-au-Mont-d'Or)
Elodie BENCIB
Frédéric DENUZIERE
Géraldine SABY
Guillaume BERANGER
Helene CHAUSSEBOURG
Sylvie TRAN
