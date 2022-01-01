Menu

Yolène DESTAERKE

NANTES

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Zumtobel group | Thorn Lighting - Assistante Commerciale Industrie Thorn / Zumtobel

    2013 - maintenant Spécialiste de l'éclairage extérieur & intérieur (tertiaire - industriel - public)

  • Legrand - Nantes -  Assistante Commerciale

    2013 - 2013 Spécialiste des infrastructures électriques et numériques du bâtiment (tertiaire - industriel - public)

  • UBBINK - La Chapelle sur Erdre - Assistante Commerciale

    2012 - 2012 Commerce de gros d'appareils sanitaires et de produits de décoration

  • APLIX S.A - Le Cellier -  Assistante Commerciale Industrie

    2010 - 2011 2ème fabricant mondial d'auto agrippant

  • SOCOMEC - La Chapelle sur Erdre -  Assistante Administrative & Commerciale

    2009 - 2010 Fabricant de systèmes de coupure et de protection & d’onduleurs

Formations

  • Ker Lann (Bruz)

    Bruz 2005 - 2006 Licence Immobilière par alternance

  • Lycée Haute Follis (Laval)

    Laval 2003 - 2005

Réseau

