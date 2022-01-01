Retail
Yolène DESTAERKE
Yolène DESTAERKE
NANTES
Entreprises
Zumtobel group | Thorn Lighting
- Assistante Commerciale Industrie Thorn / Zumtobel
2013 - maintenant
Spécialiste de l'éclairage extérieur & intérieur (tertiaire - industriel - public)
Legrand - Nantes
- Assistante Commerciale
2013 - 2013
Spécialiste des infrastructures électriques et numériques du bâtiment (tertiaire - industriel - public)
UBBINK - La Chapelle sur Erdre
- Assistante Commerciale
2012 - 2012
Commerce de gros d'appareils sanitaires et de produits de décoration
APLIX S.A - Le Cellier
- Assistante Commerciale Industrie
2010 - 2011
2ème fabricant mondial d'auto agrippant
SOCOMEC - La Chapelle sur Erdre
- Assistante Administrative & Commerciale
2009 - 2010
Fabricant de systèmes de coupure et de protection & d’onduleurs
Formations
Ker Lann (Bruz)
Bruz
2005 - 2006
Licence Immobilière par alternance
Lycée Haute Follis (Laval)
Laval
2003 - 2005
Réseau
Alexandre BOLTEAU
Céline BRIAND
Claire DAVENEL
David RAYNAL
Erwan HERVAGAULT
Franck ALLIOT
Jérôme CHARBONNEAU
Marjorie HELMBACHER
Romain COLOSIMO
Yvon DAUVET
