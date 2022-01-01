Menu

Yolène LOPES

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Lacour - Assistante marketing

    2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • IAE PERPIGNAN (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2013

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :