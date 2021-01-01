Retail
Yoni GERY
Ajouter
Yoni GERY
BOURG LES VALENCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GPV Navarre Diffusion
maintenant
EXCEL Vision
- Responsable infrastructures informatiques
STRASBOURG
2017 - maintenant
Markem-Imaje
- Expert dans l'administration des Systèmes d'Information
bourg les valence
2011 - 2017
GPV
- Responsable Informatique technique
2001 - 2011
Formations
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France
Valence
maintenant
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers
Lyon
2012 - 2015
Ingénieur informatique réseau système et multimédia
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers
Lyon
2010 - 2012
Concepteur architecte informatique
IUT (Valence)
Valence
1999 - 2001
Génie des télécommunications et réseaux
Lycée Boissy D'Anglas
Annonay
1997 - 1999
S option technologie Industrielle
Réseau
Agnès GOBERT
Alexandre PEHLIVANIAN
Alexis PELAT
Anne ASSIER
Céline JACQUET
Damien NIVON
Gonzague FOURAULT
Jean CALVES
Jean-Marc BÉGUIN