Menu

Yoni GERY

BOURG LES VALENCE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GPV Navarre Diffusion

    maintenant

  • EXCEL Vision - Responsable infrastructures informatiques

    STRASBOURG 2017 - maintenant

  • Markem-Imaje - Expert dans l'administration des Systèmes d'Information

    bourg les valence 2011 - 2017

  • GPV - Responsable Informatique technique

    2001 - 2011

Formations

Réseau