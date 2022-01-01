Menu

Yoni KAKON

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Senda SA (Restauration) - Marketing & Développement opérationnel

    2015 - maintenant En charge du Marketing et du Développement opérationnel des enseignes :
    Fuxia
    Razowski
    Maison Popeille
    Le Studio Bonheur
    Chez Clément
    Maionese

  • Brigade Amour - Fondateur, Associé

    PARIS 2014 - 2015 www.brigade-amour.fr

  • Des Lions, Des Tigres, Des Panthères, Oh ! Mon Dieu - Event Manager

    2012 - 2015 https://www.facebook.com/deslionsdestigresdespantheres

  • Vodka Pomme Paris - Directeur de Création, associé

    2006 - 2015

  • 17 Juin Media - TV Prod

    2004 - 2006

  • Tbwa - TV Prod

    2003 - 2004

  • JohnxJohn - Directeur Artistique

    2003 - 2006

Formations

