Yoni KAKON
Ajouter
Yoni KAKON
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Senda SA (Restauration)
- Marketing & Développement opérationnel
2015 - maintenant
En charge du Marketing et du Développement opérationnel des enseignes :
Fuxia
Razowski
Maison Popeille
Le Studio Bonheur
Chez Clément
Maionese
Brigade Amour
- Fondateur, Associé
PARIS
2014 - 2015
www.brigade-amour.fr
Des Lions, Des Tigres, Des Panthères, Oh ! Mon Dieu
- Event Manager
2012 - 2015
https://www.facebook.com/deslionsdestigresdespantheres
Vodka Pomme Paris
- Directeur de Création, associé
2006 - 2015
17 Juin Media
- TV Prod
2004 - 2006
Tbwa
- TV Prod
2003 - 2004
JohnxJohn
- Directeur Artistique
2003 - 2006
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alizée BOUNEAU
Anne-Sophie MORIZOT
Arnaud DEHER
Caroline CHEMOUILLI
Cosmetics- PICTURES
Jean-Michel REMYSE
Kenza HOUSNI ALAOUI
Lydia MEKREZ
Marine GUINLE
Natacha LATAPPY
