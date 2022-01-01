Retail
Yoram MEREU
Yoram MEREU
CAEN
Crit Interim
- Chargé de recrutement
2013 - 2014
Crit intérim
- Assistant de recrutement
2012 - 2012
AFTEC
Caen
2013 - 2014
Titre de niveau 2 : Responsable de gestion des ressources humaines
IUT De CAEN - MFR De MALTOT
Caen
2011 - 2012
DUT Techniques de Commercialisation
Caro CÉLINE
Clémentine CHAPRON
Lucie KERMORGANT
Quentin DOGON
Romain LEROUET
Ségolène ANGER
Vanina GAMBA
