Yorick FIZEL

Nanterre

Entreprises

  • Daikin - Responsable vente et marketing service eau glacée

    Nanterre 2005 - maintenant

  • Mitsubishi electrique - Prescripteur Ile de France

    2003 - 2005 Gestion, animation et développement d'une clientèle de prescripteurs dans le secteur de la climatisation et du chauffage.

  • Nord Climatisation - Chargé d'affaire génie climatique

    2000 - 2003 Etude, chiffrage et suivi de chantier en climatisation chauffage.

Formations

  • Lycée Cesar Baggio

    Lille 1995 - 2000 génie climatique (option B chauffage / climatisation)

    Bac et BTS

