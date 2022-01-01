Retail
Yorick FIZEL
Yorick FIZEL
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Daikin
- Responsable vente et marketing service eau glacée
Nanterre
2005 - maintenant
Mitsubishi electrique
- Prescripteur Ile de France
2003 - 2005
Gestion, animation et développement d'une clientèle de prescripteurs dans le secteur de la climatisation et du chauffage.
Nord Climatisation
- Chargé d'affaire génie climatique
2000 - 2003
Etude, chiffrage et suivi de chantier en climatisation chauffage.
Formations
Lycée Cesar Baggio
Lille
1995 - 2000
génie climatique (option B chauffage / climatisation)
Bac et BTS
Réseau
Anthony GODAT
Boris VODIAMA BEMOLINDA
Carine CASSAR
David LE CAM
Fabrice BOUREL
Jean-Christophe SAMMUT
Jérémy SELOSSE
Jérôme PIDOUX
Nathalie MALBERT
Océane SEILLIER
