Dear Reader,
Thank you for taking the time to read this brief message. What can I say about myself...? Well, I am determined to make a difference in whatever endeavour I may come by, I believe that life is too short to have to follow a set course, I aim to create mine.
I work in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry, specifically in Hotels. I work hard in what tasks I may engage and I believe in many principles both at work and in life.
Education wise, I am proud to have been a graduate of the International College of Hotel Management and to be the bearer of a Diploma and Bachelor Degree of Hotel Management.
My interests lie in a vast range of areas namely IT, Food and Wine and Entertainment...
I speak fluent French, English & Bislama. Also proficient in German. I am to expand this in years to come.
I could go on for hours discussing myself, however I invite you to contact me should you wish to seek further information.
Kind regards,
Yorick Nicholls
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Adobe Photoshop
BookingButton
Landmark
Opéra
iQ-POS
Siteminder
MICROS FIDELIO
RoomMaster