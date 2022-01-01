Menu

Yorick NICHOLLS

PORT-VILA

En résumé

Dear Reader,

Thank you for taking the time to read this brief message. What can I say about myself...? Well, I am determined to make a difference in whatever endeavour I may come by, I believe that life is too short to have to follow a set course, I aim to create mine.

I work in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry, specifically in Hotels. I work hard in what tasks I may engage and I believe in many principles both at work and in life.

Education wise, I am proud to have been a graduate of the International College of Hotel Management and to be the bearer of a Diploma and Bachelor Degree of Hotel Management.

My interests lie in a vast range of areas namely IT, Food and Wine and Entertainment...

I speak fluent French, English & Bislama. Also proficient in German. I am to expand this in years to come.

I could go on for hours discussing myself, however I invite you to contact me should you wish to seek further information.

Kind regards,

Yorick Nicholls

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Adobe Photoshop
BookingButton
Landmark
Opéra
iQ-POS
Siteminder
MICROS FIDELIO
RoomMaster

Entreprises

  • Moorings Hotel - General Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Tropicana Lagoon Resort - GENERAL MANAGER

    2013 - 2013

  • Ratua Private Island - GENERAL MANAGER

    2011 - 2012

  • The Havannah - GENERAL MANAGER

    2009 - 2010

  • The Egerton House Hotel - Receptionist & Front-Office Supervisor

    2007 - 2009 The Egerton House Hotel - Part of Red Carnation Hotels, Front-Office Supervisor/Duty Manager, Parent: French (Fluent)
    Special Skills Trainer & Red Carnation Hotels Green Committee Chairman
    Awards: Red Carnation Hotels Environmentalist of The Year 2008 Other: English (Fluent)

  • The Westin Turnberry Resort - Guest Service Agent

    2005 - 2006

  • Guillotine Restaurant - Waiter

    2005 - 2005 La Guillotine Restaurant, Adelaide, Australia Driver's License: Full
    Position: Waiter Country of Issue: Vanuatu ,

  • Le Meridien Noumea - Assistant Executive Housekeeper & Receptionist

    2004 - 2004 Receptionist

  • Hilton International Brisbane - Buffet Attendant

    2003 - 2003

  • Brisbane Sheraton Hotel - Barman

    2001 - 2001 Positions: Bar Attendant & Banquet Staff

  • Brisbane Convention - Trainee Waiter & Kitchen Hand

    2000 - 2000

  • Terrace Café - Assistant Waiter & Chef

    1999 - 1999 Address : Am Jaegerberg, 8 Wietze 29323 Germany
    Mobile: +49 (0)15731450639
    E-mail: yoricknicholls@hotmail.com ,

Formations

  • International College Of Hotel Management (Adelaide)

    Adelaide 2002 - 2005 Diploma & Bachelor Degree

    International College of Hotel Management
    * Swiss Hotel Association Diploma of International Hotel Management
    * Diplôme Culinaire d'Hôtelier of Le Cordon Bleu École de Cuisine ;
    * Bachelor Degree of Hotel Management Fidelio, Opera, Maestro,

  • Moreton Institute Of TAFE TAFE (Brisbane)

    Brisbane 2000 - 2000 Certificate II Hospitality Operations

    Hospitality & Tourism - http://www.moreton.tafe.qld.gov.au/index.htm

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :