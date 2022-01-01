Yorick TISSEAU

I have been mainly involved on two multi-millions pounds biotechnology projects. The first one was to produce raw material (anti-wrinkle cream and whitening cream) for the cosmetic market. The second project was a biomass facility. Our customer actually lease their plant out to various companies who want to scale up their product from lab to production



Both jobs were based on a bio-fermentation process. By controlling the best environment inside the vessels (temperature/ air flow/ pressure), the bacteria can grow quicker and on a reproducible manner. The design/construction stage is the key as no dead-leg must be allowed in the installation. Ultimately a proper CIP/SIP phase is achieved to ensure a contamination free environment. The temperature - air flow as well as a positive pressure must be maintained at all time and dissolved oxygen concentration/pH are recorded and closely controlled by means of agitation speed/air flow/pressure for DO or acid/alkali addition for pH



As a process project engineer, I have got involved with the 4 different stages of the projects, which are design - procurement - supervision on site & commissioning



While on site commissioning, I need to become a multidisciplinary engineer as the process requires many skills: - Services are required to run the process and I deeply got involved with plant steam/clean steam/chiller/cooling tower and compressors

- Electricity skills are needed to commission the instrumentation/motor

- Software engineering need to be understand to control the process as wished





I have also got involved with energy audit on two GSK pharmaceutical site in France. The latter includes the revision of the controlled condition (P,T, % humidity) to ensure it has not drifted from original specifications due to over precautions. Air handling unit suppling the clean-rooms was reviewed and ways were found to reduce the total bill by putting inverters on motors in the installation (10+ year)



Specialties

- Specification/procurement/commissioning of vessels - heat exchanger - pumps - instrumentations - valves - filter - downstream processes specific to the project

- Commissioning of the above

- Review of the control philosophy (checking phases on DCS and advice the software engineer on how to amend). First experience with Delta V and ABB AX800 where I am able to do the easy fix myself.



Mes compétences :

Process Engineering