Yosra GATTOUFI

  • Web Marketing manager
  • Simplydesk
Lyon

En résumé

Web marketing manager (SEO, SEA, SMO, CRO, Growth hacking)
Product Owner
https://www.simplydesk.fr
https://www.simplydesk.com

Mes compétences :
Développement web
Back office
Google+
Google Webmaster Tools
Martketing
Google analytics
Management
Google Adwords
Intelligence artificielle
Basics SCM
Microsoft Office
Internet
EasyPHP
Evénementiel
PHP 5
Recherche Opérationnelle
Stratégie de communication
Algorithmie
Merise
GED
Communication
Conception UML
Webmarketing
Adobe Dreamweaver CS5
Lead generation
Tourisme
Tourisme affaires
Réseaux sociaux
Community management
Marketing stratégique
PhpMyAdmin
SEM
Analyse des besoins
Gestion de projet
MOA
Génie logiciel
Gestion d'équipe
SEO

Entreprises

  • Simplydesk - Web Marketing manager

    Marketing | Lyon 2018 - maintenant https://www.simplydesk.fr
    https://www.simplydesk.com

  • INFOPRO DIGITAL - Web marketing manager

    Antony 2015 - maintenant

  • INFO PRO, ETAI Tunisie - Chargée référencement

    2012 - maintenant

  • 360 WebMarketing - Webmaster

    Soliman 2011 - 2012

Formations

  • IHEC CARTHAGE commerce électronique (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2011 mastère e-commerce

  • IHEC CARTHAGE LA IAA (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2008 Nouvelle technologie de l'information et de la communication

