Yosri HARZALLAH

FREDERICTON

En résumé

Entreprises

  • National Research Council - IIT - Research Associate

    maintenant Research Associate at the National Research Council (NRC-IIT) at Fredericton, NB:
    - design and development of a scheduler for the SAVOIR middleware: edges devices and network (lightpath) scheduling.
    - design and development of SAVOIR 2.0 in the context of the HSVO (Health Services Virtual Organization) project

  • National Research Council - IIT - Student Employee

    maintenant Part time student employee at the National Research Council (NRC-IIT) at Fredericton, NB: integration of the ARGIA middleware into the SAVOIR platform.
    SAVOIR is a technology that provides a single point of entry for geographically dispersed participants to simultaneously share resources and work collaboratively. In the context of the Health Services Organization project, SAVOIR is used as an e-learning platform that brings together visualization tools, conference software, e-learning portals and a human body simulator. SAVOIR is built around an SOA that makes the communication between these devices possible. A dedicated optical network infrastructure supports these communications. It is virtualized and remotely reconfigurable through the IaaS middleware ARGIA.

  • Atos Origin - Intern

    Bezons maintenant A 4-month internship in Paris (France) within Atos Origin (Systems Integration): participation in the development of an Intranet application for the French penal chain administration using J2EE technologies.

Formations

  • University Of New Brunswick (Fredericton)

    Fredericton 2007 - 2009 Master of Computer Science

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Saint Etienne 2005 - 2009 Ingénieur Civil des Mines

  • Institue Préparatoire Aux Etudes Scientifiques Et Techniques IPEST (La Marsa)

    La Marsa 2003 - 2005 MP*

