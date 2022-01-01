Yosri HARZALLAH

-
National Research Council - IIT
- Research Associate
Research Associate at the National Research Council (NRC-IIT) at Fredericton, NB:
- design and development of a scheduler for the SAVOIR middleware: edges devices and network (lightpath) scheduling.
- design and development of SAVOIR 2.0 in the context of the HSVO (Health Services Virtual Organization) project
National Research Council - IIT
- Student Employee
Part time student employee at the National Research Council (NRC-IIT) at Fredericton, NB: integration of the ARGIA middleware into the SAVOIR platform.
SAVOIR is a technology that provides a single point of entry for geographically dispersed participants to simultaneously share resources and work collaboratively. In the context of the Health Services Organization project, SAVOIR is used as an e-learning platform that brings together visualization tools, conference software, e-learning portals and a human body simulator. SAVOIR is built around an SOA that makes the communication between these devices possible. A dedicated optical network infrastructure supports these communications. It is virtualized and remotely reconfigurable through the IaaS middleware ARGIA.
Atos Origin
- Intern
Bezons
A 4-month internship in Paris (France) within Atos Origin (Systems Integration): participation in the development of an Intranet application for the French penal chain administration using J2EE technologies.