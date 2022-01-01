Yosri SAIDI

I am an accomplished executive sales & marketing management professional with proven record of experience predominantly in the areas of strategic sales management, top-line profitability & implementing effective plans to increase sales and achieve revenue gains. I am experienced in developing marketing plans based on consumer preference for driving sales volumes for company products, conduct business analysis for assessment of revenue potential & opportunities to tap new business sources & achieve planned targets.



I am recognized for handling contingencies to resolve systems bottlenecks within shortest time frame while building and nurturing relations with customers and stakeholders to ensure regular business opportunities and their prolonged retention. I am skilled in liaising between stakeholders, senior management, employees & other stakeholders to ensure proper lines of communication critical in addressing/ resolution of myriad issues. I possess excellent record of experience in evolving market segmentation & penetration strategies and identify & develop new streams for long-term revenue growth.



Capable of anticipating & capitalizing on market trends, identifying profit potential, creating value, & positioning the company’s products & services to maximize market share. I possess strong market knowledge of overall MEA region. I played a vital role in creating memorandum of understanding with many countries in the year 2014. I am an enterprising leader with ability to manage cross functional & multicultural teams of professionals across all hierarchical levels in organization & motivating them towards achievement of project objectives while adhering to industry best practices.



I can be reached via email or phone to further discuss experience and achievements.



Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Marketing

Management

Industrie pharmaceutique

Formation

Communication

Negociation Internationale