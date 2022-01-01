Menu

Yosri SAIDI

TUNIS

En résumé

I am an accomplished executive sales & marketing management professional with proven record of experience predominantly in the areas of strategic sales management, top-line profitability & implementing effective plans to increase sales and achieve revenue gains. I am experienced in developing marketing plans based on consumer preference for driving sales volumes for company products, conduct business analysis for assessment of revenue potential & opportunities to tap new business sources & achieve planned targets.

I am recognized for handling contingencies to resolve systems bottlenecks within shortest time frame while building and nurturing relations with customers and stakeholders to ensure regular business opportunities and their prolonged retention. I am skilled in liaising between stakeholders, senior management, employees & other stakeholders to ensure proper lines of communication critical in addressing/ resolution of myriad issues. I possess excellent record of experience in evolving market segmentation & penetration strategies and identify & develop new streams for long-term revenue growth.

Capable of anticipating & capitalizing on market trends, identifying profit potential, creating value, & positioning the company’s products & services to maximize market share. I possess strong market knowledge of overall MEA region. I played a vital role in creating memorandum of understanding with many countries in the year 2014. I am an enterprising leader with ability to manage cross functional & multicultural teams of professionals across all hierarchical levels in organization & motivating them towards achievement of project objectives while adhering to industry best practices.

I can be reached via email or phone to further discuss experience and achievements.

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Marketing
Management
Industrie pharmaceutique
Formation
Communication
Negociation Internationale

Entreprises

  • S I C P A - MARKETING AND SALES EXECUTIVE Middle East And Africa MEA

    2013 - maintenant As Sales & Marketing Director, I am responsible for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region with overall accountability of managing business development activities, accountable for the top-line profitability & coordinating with various key accounts for giving complete solutions. Identifying opportunities to secure incremental revenue from various revenue streams while overseeing the sales operations to achieve increased sales growth.

    Conceiving and executing sales strategies—driving corporate growth, profitability, and value: Providing “no surprises” decision support by implementing and enforcing financial accountabilities, controls, processes, and systems. I am accountable for lucratively making fact-based decisions regarding marketing strategy to develop the product as a brand while designing effective and cost-efficient implementation programs based on customer analysis, competitive analysis, collaborator analysis and industry & company analysis.

    Responsible for preparing budgets and controlling finance coupled with strategic planning, forecasts and allocations and maintaining high service standards & practices.

  • ADWYA - Sales DIRECTOR

    La MARSA 2007 - 2013 I joined the organization as a Head of Sales Department in year Oct 2007 and promoted to Sales Director in Jan 2011. I established practice innovative business strategies to improve awareness & ensure enhanced visibility and geared activities to plan, organize, & manage internal procedures and resources to ensure maximum productivity. I formulated and executed corporate strategic plans: Contributed true global perspective, intimate knowledge of global business and acute insight in potential business impact.

    I significantly contributed in increasing of 20% in the turnover during the first year of joining in 2008 and scored a pivotal and pole position in increasing the turnover of ADWYA to more than 75% in 7 years. Contributed in introducing more than 30 new generic products in 7 years. I was instrumental in increasing the production capacities to more than 60% in 7 years.

  • Société Tunisienne SOTRADIES - Responsable Commercial BTP

    2006 - 2007 I identified & screened potential business deals by contacting potential partners, discovering and exploring opportunities, analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential and financials. Developed professional relationship with prospective clients & enhanced existing customer relations for meeting regular sales targets. Managed & interpreted customer requirements and accordingly made presentations along with demonstrating how the products meet client needs.

  • Plastic Tunisie - Directeur Commercial

    2003 - 2006 I made an outstanding contribution in successfully increasing the turnover to over 80% during the first two years of joining. I was proactively involved in developing international partnership with foreign companies. Steered and led the development of export activities to the African countries.

    I successfully established direction for the company, defined short/long range objectives and mission of the company. Managed entire business sales operations with focus on top & bottom line profitability by ensuring optimal utilization of resources, responsible for strategy formulation and business development plans for the company.

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 1997 - 2002

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :