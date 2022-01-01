Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yosser OUERTATANI
Ajouter
Yosser OUERTATANI
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHIMIE SERVICE
- Directrice
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amina SOUISSI
Bachaer GARBAYA
Ben Amor MOUNIR
Hammami AFEF
Imed MOKHTAR
Joel RIVET
Laui Therese GUEYE
Mathieu REBERT
Meriem EL FOUNI
Mourad RAHOUI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z