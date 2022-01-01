Retail
Youb MALTI
Youb MALTI
ALGIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Business Invesment and Partnership
Mes compétences :
Coopération internationale
Entreprises
Business Invesment and Partnership
- Directeur Général
2015 - maintenant
affaires commerciales internationales
partenariat et investissement
assistance , accompagnement, participation
Industrie et promotion de l'investissement
- Expert
1976 - maintenant
Partenariat dans tous les domaines : appui et accompagnement
Sonatrach finances
- Secrétaire administratif
1974 - 1975
Suivi des financements
Formations
H School Of Corée (Séoul)
Séoul
2003 - 2003
de fin de stage en investissement
Faculté Des Sciences Économiques Et De Gestion - Université D’Alger Kharouba (Alger)
Alger
1971 - 1976
licence
Réseau
Abderrahmane AMMAR MOUHOUB
Ikram KEZZOU
Imene GIMENE
Islam SLIMANI
Kenza BACHI
Mekideche MOHAMED
Salim Mohamed CHEREF
Sihem AIT MEDJBER MARSAL
Vincent WITTLIN
Zakia BACHTA
