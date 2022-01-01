Menu

Youb MALTI

ALGIERS

En résumé

Business Invesment and Partnership

Mes compétences :
Coopération internationale

Entreprises

  • Business Invesment and Partnership - Directeur Général

    2015 - maintenant affaires commerciales internationales
    partenariat et investissement
    assistance , accompagnement, participation

  • Industrie et promotion de l'investissement - Expert

    1976 - maintenant Partenariat dans tous les domaines : appui et accompagnement

  • Sonatrach finances - Secrétaire administratif

    1974 - 1975 Suivi des financements

Formations

  • H School Of Corée (Séoul)

    Séoul 2003 - 2003 de fin de stage en investissement

  • Faculté Des Sciences Économiques Et De Gestion - Université D’Alger Kharouba (Alger)

    Alger 1971 - 1976 licence

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :