Youcef BELOUZ

A dedicated and results oriented PMO/Program Manager offering 10+ years’ experience providing comprehensive project, performance & quality management services, Astute in PMBOK Standard management.



Expert in reporting systems and tools, excellent ability at developing & programming several tools relating to Project & Quality Management. Keen sense of optimizing and controlling operational costs, strong experience in scheduling and budgeting.



Experienced in managing construction projects, BSS, MW, optical fibers, FTTH deployment projects and field maintenance for GSM/UMTS and Tetra networks.



Core Competencies: Project & quality management, Business development, process optimization, Budget control, Cash collection & customer facing, Software Development, Performance Analyst, technical Audit, BSS & Transmission.





Mes compétences :

3G

Gestion de projet

Télécommunications