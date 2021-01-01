Menu

Younes HAJJI

Ivry-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Construction
Course à pied
Football
Natation

Entreprises

  • SNC Lavalin int. - Site supervisor

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2010 - maintenant

  • SNC Lavalin int. - Assistant Project Manager

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2010 - maintenant Feb-June 2010: Deputy Project manager at SNC Lavalin int., Nantes, France (VALLOUREC Threading plant Project in Khobar, Saudi Arabia)

    -Coordination between technical departments and customer (13 employees) : meetings organization&chairing
    -Management of design phase : ressources follow-up (budget, teamstaff availability) and contracts compliance follow-up (limits of services, dates of payment) in the transmitted documents
    -Compiling of tender offer: technical drawings synthesis, technical folder re-reading, writing of Earthworks-Road-Cladding&utilities specifications using the construction&insurance habits
    -Comparison of bid submittals and choice of the construction contractors

  • Vinci Construction Grands Projets - Assistant Civil Engineer

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 2008 - 2008 Feb.-June 2006: Assistant Civil Engineer at Vinci Construction Grands Projets - Phase III of the Great Man-Made River Project in Syrt in Libya

    -Maintenance works in two pumpstations
    -Punch-listing of an AREVA electric substation construction (400 kiloVolts)
    -Reading of a minutes of a concrete analysis (Cement Mortar Lining)
    -Tests & Commisionning (use of SCADA system)

  • EUROVIA - Assistant Road foreman

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2007 Jul-Aug 2007: Assistant Road foreman at EUROVIA - GPV La Reynerie & Aéroport Toulouse & ZAC Andromède, Toulouse

    - Working in the wastewater networks, the maintenance of a runway, and the road construction
    - Measuring the building sites progress and drewing up a quotation
    - Controlling the circulation and carrying out a phasage of work

  • EADS Socata - Assistant manager

    2006 - 2006 Aug-Nov 2006: Assistant manager at EADS Socata,Tarbes

    - Developing professional relationships between team members
    - Suggesting correctness actions of human and material layout
    - Controlling compliance

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs E.N.I.T

    Tarbes 2005 - 2010 Génie civil (IBTP)

    (Hôhere Studien in der nationalen Schule von Ingenieuren von Tarbes)

  • Lycée International Victor Hugo (Colomiers)

    Colomiers 2002 - 2005

