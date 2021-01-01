Younes HAJJI

Mes compétences :
Construction
Course à pied
Football
Natation
Entreprises
SNC Lavalin int.
- Site supervisor
Ivry-sur-Seine2010 - maintenant
- Assistant Project Manager
Ivry-sur-Seine2010 - maintenantFeb-June 2010: Deputy Project manager at SNC Lavalin int., Nantes, France (VALLOUREC Threading plant Project in Khobar, Saudi Arabia)
-Coordination between technical departments and customer (13 employees) : meetings organization&chairing
-Management of design phase : ressources follow-up (budget, teamstaff availability) and contracts compliance follow-up (limits of services, dates of payment) in the transmitted documents
-Compiling of tender offer: technical drawings synthesis, technical folder re-reading, writing of Earthworks-Road-Cladding&utilities specifications using the construction&insurance habits
-Comparison of bid submittals and choice of the construction contractors
Vinci Construction Grands Projets
- Assistant Civil Engineer
Rueil-Malmaison Cedex2008 - 2008Feb.-June 2006: Assistant Civil Engineer at Vinci Construction Grands Projets - Phase III of the Great Man-Made River Project in Syrt in Libya
-Maintenance works in two pumpstations
-Punch-listing of an AREVA electric substation construction (400 kiloVolts)
-Reading of a minutes of a concrete analysis (Cement Mortar Lining)
-Tests & Commisionning (use of SCADA system)
- Working in the wastewater networks, the maintenance of a runway, and the road construction
- Measuring the building sites progress and drewing up a quotation
- Controlling the circulation and carrying out a phasage of work
EADS Socata
- Assistant manager
2006 - 2006Aug-Nov 2006: Assistant manager at EADS Socata,Tarbes
- Developing professional relationships between team members
- Suggesting correctness actions of human and material layout
- Controlling compliance