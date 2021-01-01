Youness AITLAMINE

Hello, Im AITLAMINE YOUNESS 23 years old,



Holder of a master's degree in decision-support information systems, my main skills are collecting, manipulating, visualizing, and analyzing data, using Python, SQL Server, MS Power Bi, SPSS, and MS Excel



I have experience as a data analyst intern in a company, I learned the utilities of my specialization by collecting data and then transform it so that it will be useful by providing a solution, this solution will impact the marketing strategies of the company (targeting, advertising) or financial strategy with (the investment decision or not)



Also, during my graduation' project, at Royal Air Maroc, I was in charge of controlling the invoices and evaluating the internal control systems in the aeronautical procurement, and purchasing function



The reason why I apply to your company and this position is that I want to start my career as a Data Scientist and as your company is well known with a huge Database, Having the first experience will be a plus in my cv and my career



Thus, my abilities, my motivation, and my thirst to learn will guarantee to give you good solutions and supports in all your projects.



Best Regards