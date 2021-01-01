Menu

Youness AITLAMINE

  • DATA ANALYST
  • Group ALMADINA
  • DATA ANALYST

casablanca

En résumé

Hello, Im AITLAMINE YOUNESS 23 years old,

Holder of a master's degree in decision-support information systems, my main skills are collecting, manipulating, visualizing, and analyzing data, using Python, SQL Server, MS Power Bi, SPSS, and MS Excel

I have experience as a data analyst intern in a company, I learned the utilities of my specialization by collecting data and then transform it so that it will be useful by providing a solution, this solution will impact the marketing strategies of the company (targeting, advertising) or financial strategy with (the investment decision or not)

Also, during my graduation' project, at Royal Air Maroc, I was in charge of controlling the invoices and evaluating the internal control systems in the aeronautical procurement, and purchasing function

The reason why I apply to your company and this position is that I want to start my career as a Data Scientist and as your company is well known with a huge Database, Having the first experience will be a plus in my cv and my career

Thus, my abilities, my motivation, and my thirst to learn will guarantee to give you good solutions and supports in all your projects.

Best Regards

Entreprises

  • Group ALMADINA - DATA ANALYST

    Informatique | casablanca 2021 - maintenant - la Collecte des données
    - Manipulation et traitement des données
    - Analyse les données avec python
    - Visualisation des données
    - rapport et recommandation pour l'aide à la décision

  • GEB ANALYSIS - DATA ANALYST

    Informatique | casablanca 2020 - 2020 - la Collecte des données
    - Manipulation et traitement des données
    - Analyse les données avec python
    - Visualisation des données
    - rapport et recommandation pour l'aide à la décision

  • Compagnie Nationale Royal Air Maroc - Contrôleur de gestion

    Contrôle de gestion | casablanca 2020 - 2020 - Evaluation des systèmes de contrôle interne de la fonction achat approvisionnement aéronautique
    - Contrôle interne
    - Evaluation de service achat approvisionnement
    - recommandation et rapport

  • Diyar oulmes - Aide comptable

    Comptabilité | casablanca 2017 - 2017 - Saisie de facture
    - imputation des facture achats et de ventes
    - rapprochement bancaire
    - analyse des comptes fournisseurs et clients
    - lettrage

Formations

