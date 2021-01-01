Youssef AIT ANOUNOU

Finance | Bruxelles2017 - maintenantCFO of the Belgian Branch
Mapfre
- Head of Finance
Finance | Bruxelles2015 - 2017Right-hand of the CFO
MAPFRE / BENELUX ASSIST S.A.
- Business & Financial Controller
Finance | Bruxelles2014 - 2015
Intermarché
- Business Controller
Finance | Louvain La Neuve2012 - 2014- Budget & Forecast & KPIs & Scorecard: Establishment, monitoring and analysis
- Income Statement (P&L) & Balance Sheet Management: Establishing, monitoring and analysis, closing (biannual ; annual)
- Monthly financial reporting (8 entities)
- Real Estate Reporting (Budgeting & Monitoring & Analysis):
o Parks outlets
o Investments
o Disposals and acquisitions
o Financial Situation
- Cash: Budgeting, management, monitoring, analysis, reporting and validation of cash
(Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Yearly)
- Preparation and presentation of monthly Business Review to top management.
- Make recommendations to harmonise and improve processes and information.
- SAP BusinessObjects : Reporting & Analysis & Improvement of the cost control processes & participation in the ‘outlook’ process
Cultural Center CCOK (Bruxelles - Belgique)
- Director
Direction générale | Bruxelles2009 - 2012- Direction : Finance & Strategy ; Representation & Relationship
- Management of HR : Recruitment, Management and Supervision of project.
- Financial Management (Budgeting, General and Cost Accounting; Subsidies; Analysis and Monitoring)
- Controlling
- Creation and implementation of management scorecard
- Development of tools for Marketing & Communication
Bruxelles2012 - 2012Certification in Management Control, Business Controlling
Escg (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles2007 - 2009MASTER
- 2008-2009 (Memory): "The performance management of an NPO: The usefulness of the scorecard" (Case CCOK NPO - Construction of a Balanced Scorecard)
- 2007-2008 Project : BUSINESS GAMES: Creating an amusement park "CARLLAND"