Youssef AIT ANOUNOU

  • Owner / Consultant
  • YOU SAF Consulting
  • Owner / Consultant

Wavre

En résumé

Consulting : Strategy, Finance, Controlling, Management, Process, Coaching

Entreprises

  • YOU SAF Consulting - Owner / Consultant

    Finance | Wavre 2021 - maintenant Consulting : Strategy, Finance, Controlling, Management, Process, Coaching

  • Mapfre - Finance Director

    Finance | Bruxelles 2017 - maintenant CFO of the Belgian Branch

  • Mapfre - Head of Finance

    Finance | Bruxelles 2015 - 2017 Right-hand of the CFO

  • MAPFRE / BENELUX ASSIST S.A. - Business & Financial Controller

    Finance | Bruxelles 2014 - 2015

  • Intermarché - Business Controller

    Finance | Louvain La Neuve 2012 - 2014 - Budget & Forecast & KPIs & Scorecard: Establishment, monitoring and analysis
    - Income Statement (P&L) & Balance Sheet Management: Establishing, monitoring and analysis, closing (biannual ; annual)
    - Monthly financial reporting (8 entities)
    - Real Estate Reporting (Budgeting & Monitoring & Analysis):
    o Parks outlets
    o Investments
    o Disposals and acquisitions
    o Financial Situation
    - Cash: Budgeting, management, monitoring, analysis, reporting and validation of cash
    (Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Yearly)
    - Preparation and presentation of monthly Business Review to top management.
    - Make recommendations to harmonise and improve processes and information.
    - SAP BusinessObjects : Reporting & Analysis & Improvement of the cost control processes & participation in the ‘outlook’ process

  • Cultural Center CCOK (Bruxelles - Belgique) - Director

    Direction générale | Bruxelles 2009 - 2012 - Direction : Finance & Strategy ; Representation & Relationship
    - Management of HR : Recruitment, Management and Supervision of project.
    - Financial Management (Budgeting, General and Cost Accounting; Subsidies; Analysis and Monitoring)
    - Controlling
    - Creation and implementation of management scorecard
    - Development of tools for Marketing & Communication

  • Cabinet d'expertise comptable Fidurex (Paris - France) - Accountant - Accounting & Finance

    Finance | Paris (75000) 2007 - 2007 - Bookkeeping, Accounting, Financial Analysis: From encoding to the preparation of financial statements (Balance Sheet and P&L)
    - ERP : SAGE

  • Piana & Vitae Conseil Group - Centrassoce (Event Agency) - Commercial

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2006 - 2007 - Management of client portfolio;
    - Customer Relationship;
    - Making appointments & Negotiation;
    - Signing of contracts (%) & Billing

  • Cabinet d’expertise comptable FIDUREX Des-Hautes-Seines (Paris - France) - Accountant

    Finance | Paris (75000) 2006 - 2006 - Bookkeeping, Accounting, Financial Analysis
    - ERP : SAGE

Formations

  • London School Of Economics And Political Science (LSE)

    2019 - 2019 MBA Essential

  • IChec (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2012 - 2012 Certification in Management Control, Business Controlling

  • Escg (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2007 - 2009 MASTER

    - 2008-2009 (Memory): "The performance management of an NPO: The usefulness of the scorecard" (Case CCOK NPO - Construction of a Balanced Scorecard)
    - 2007-2008 Project : BUSINESS GAMES: Creating an amusement park "CARLLAND"

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESA3 (Paris)

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Bachelor's degree

    Business School

  • UNIVERSITE PARIS XIII

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie (DUT)

    Gestion des Entreprises et des Administrations - Finance et Comptabilité

