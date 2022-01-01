Menu

Yuning LEI

  • Carl von Ossietzky Universität Oldenburg
  • Research Associate

Oldenburg

En résumé

Yuning Lei received a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Measurements and a Master of Science degree in Robotics and Automation from the University of Orleans, France, in 2017 and 2019 respectively. He conducted his doctoral research on nanorobotic origami structure at the Femto-ST institute and received a Ph.D. in Engineering Science from the University of Bourgogne Franche-Comté, France, in 2023.

Since April 2023, he is working as a Research Associate at the Division Microrobotics and Control Engineering at the Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg. His research focuses on the nanocharacterization of liquid metal, microassembly in SEM-FIB, and the development of large workspace nanorobotic structures.

Entreprises

  • Carl von Ossietzky Universität Oldenburg - Research Associate

    Technique | Oldenburg 2023 - maintenant

  • Institut Femto-st - Doctorant/Ingénieur d'étude

    Technique | Besançon 2019 - 2023

  • Laboratoire PRISME - Stage

    Technique | Orléans 2019 - 2019

  • Wilo Intec - WSC - Apprentie technicien

    Technique | Aubigny-sur-Nère (18700) 2016 - 2017

Formations

  • Université De Franche-Comté

    Besancon 2019 - 2023 Ph.D

  • Université D'Orléans - Faculté Des Sciences

    Orleans 2017 - 2019 Master of Science

  • Université D'Orléans - Faculté Des Sciences

    Orleans 2016 - 2017 Licence Professionnelle

  • IUT De BOURGES

    Bourges 2014 - 2016 DUT Mesures Physiques

    Domaine général
    ● Électricité, électrotechnique, électronique et instrumentation.
    ● Techniques d’analyse chimique et propriétés des matériaux.
    ● Mécanique, optique, thermique, mathématiques et informatique.
    ● Français expression orale et écrite, communication.
    ● Langue étrangère : Anglais.

  • IUT De LIMOGES

    Limoges 2012 - 2013 Diplôme d’Université Préparation aux Formation Scientifiques et Technologiques

    Domaine général
    ● Français expression orale et écrite, communication, culture, économie et droit
    française.
    ● Physique, chimie, biologique, mathématiques.
    ● Education physique et sportive.
    ● Langue étrangère : Anglais.

Réseau

