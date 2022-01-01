Yuning Lei received a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Measurements and a Master of Science degree in Robotics and Automation from the University of Orleans, France, in 2017 and 2019 respectively. He conducted his doctoral research on nanorobotic origami structure at the Femto-ST institute and received a Ph.D. in Engineering Science from the University of Bourgogne Franche-Comté, France, in 2023.



Since April 2023, he is working as a Research Associate at the Division Microrobotics and Control Engineering at the Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg. His research focuses on the nanocharacterization of liquid metal, microassembly in SEM-FIB, and the development of large workspace nanorobotic structures.