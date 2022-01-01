Menu

Zaki SERIDI

ALGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Logistique
Achats
Approvisionnement

Entreprises

  • BP/Sonatrach/Statoil joint venture - Purchasing Engineer

    maintenant -Supply of Technical & Critical Direct Issue Materials/Equipment from both Local & International Markets, including repair PO’s.
    -Involved in all aspects of the Purchasing Process & Benchmarking of Suppliers Proposals by Interrogating the Market to obtain more Competitive Offers.
    -Negotiating cost reductions.
    -Expedite all orders to ensure on time & urgent deliveries to meet end user requirements.
    -Ensure purchasing processes meet JV procedures and are in the best interest of the JV’s interests.
    -Understand and greater Knowledge of the Purchasing Procedures.
    -General understanding & knowledge of logistics' Procedures.
    -General knowledge of International & Algerian law in the Purchasing Process.
    -Better Understanding of Inco terms.
    -General knowledge of the Health & Safety at Work and the Environmental Protection Acts.
    -Dealing with ITT's (Tenders)

Formations

  • INSTITUT NATIONAL DE COMMERCE (Alger)

    Alger 2002 - 2006 Commerce International

Réseau

