IAM:
- 23 years old, Graduated in " Automation Engineering, Industries and Process " (at the USTHB, Algiers) and actually preparing a Master of science in "Project management and trade engineering" (at INSEEC Msc & MBA).
I WORKED:
- As a supervisor in many events (conferences, symposium, trade fairs..etc ).
- As a telemarketer/Tele-Advisor for "METRO cash & carry".
- As a Business Owner for Forever Living Product'.
I DID:
- The INSEEC U Eloquence contest (Half-Finalist)
- A Traineeship, at "Schneider Electric" for the basics of their automata.
- A " Stock Market Simulation " organised by a student club (CAP - Polytech, Algiers).
- An Open-day for " Algerie Model United Nations ".
I LIKE:
- Discussions and debats.. for the widest vision of things.
- Traveling.. for the essence of life.
Non-Exhaustive summary. :)
Mes compétences :
Ingénieur de formation
Autonomie professionnelle
Aisence relationnelle
Dynamisme
Ambition
Entreprenariat
Vivacité d'esprit
Eloquence
Négociation, Stratégie et developpement commercial