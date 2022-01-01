IAM:

- 23 years old, Graduated in " Automation Engineering, Industries and Process " (at the USTHB, Algiers) and actually preparing a Master of science in "Project management and trade engineering" (at INSEEC Msc & MBA).



I WORKED:

- As a supervisor in many events (conferences, symposium, trade fairs..etc ).

- As a telemarketer/Tele-Advisor for "METRO cash & carry".

- As a Business Owner for Forever Living Product'.



I DID:

- The INSEEC U Eloquence contest (Half-Finalist)

- A Traineeship, at "Schneider Electric" for the basics of their automata.

- A " Stock Market Simulation " organised by a student club (CAP - Polytech, Algiers).

- An Open-day for " Algerie Model United Nations ".



I LIKE:

- Discussions and debats.. for the widest vision of things.

- Traveling.. for the essence of life.





Non-Exhaustive summary. :)



Mes compétences :

Ingénieur de formation

Autonomie professionnelle

Aisence relationnelle

Dynamisme

Ambition

Entreprenariat

Vivacité d'esprit

Eloquence

Négociation, Stratégie et developpement commercial