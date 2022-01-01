Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zakkiyath OTTOLA
Ajouter
Zakkiyath OTTOLA
LAVAL
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Laval-en-Belledonne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Saphir Communication
- Assistante chef publicité
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Collège Catholique Père Aupiais CCPA (Cotonou)
Cotonou
2006 - 2009
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Affi AGOSSOU
Hadjihou DANIELLE
Hamis BADAROU
Josiane GNANGNON
Laure ZOUNMEVO
Mariane Laure TCHINDA PEWO
Patrick ESSAMA EKANI
Raoul TAMEKOU TSOWA
Sidiki DIARRA
Thiery DOSSA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z