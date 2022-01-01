Menu

Zalila WALID

SFAX

En résumé

Walid has worked more than 18 years in the Human Resources field and has an extensive background in Human Resources. I demonstrated success in employee recruitment and retention, staff development, negotiating win-win compromises, benefits and compensation, Human Resources policies development and legal compliance.

Walid is expert in building and leading top-performing teams, and establishing HR department from scratch. Adept at directing all HR functions including recruiting, talent management, employee relations ...

My expertise in management, leadership situational, communication and my background in HR, finance and tax allowed me to highly driven to achieve company goals and contribute in its success with reduce absenteeism and turnover and increase the productivity.

Now I started to build my own company (ARCO RH) in order to provide an excellent service provider to my client.

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Conflict resolution
Planning and decision making skills
Staffing and recruiting professional
Budgetary Planning
Performance management strategies
Employee development and training
Manager coaching and training
Payroll expertise
Employment law knowledge
Compensation & Benefits

Entreprises

  • ARCO.RH - General Manager

    2014 - maintenant ARCO RH is a Tunisian company specialized in Auditing, Recruiting, Counselling and Outsourcing.
    Our mission is to provide an excellent service to companies who trust us in order to help them achieve results that will ensure their development in the leading position on the market.

    For company who want to made a diagnostic for their HR department in order to ameliorate the HR service provider, don't hesitate to contact us.

  • Elektron Tunisia - Human Resources Manager

    2013 - 2013

  • NLSUPERVISION COMPANY BRANCH TUNISIA - TUNISIA HR & Administration Manager

    2012 - 2013

  • Schlumberger - Tunisia Personnel Respresentative

    Paris 2008 - 2012

  • SODET - Chef Service RH

    2006 - 2008

Formations

  • Institut Central D'Enseignement Technique ICET (Sfax)

    Sfax 1990 - 1991 Informqtique de Gestion

    Informatique de Gestion

