Zalila WALID

Walid has worked more than 18 years in the Human Resources field and has an extensive background in Human Resources. I demonstrated success in employee recruitment and retention, staff development, negotiating win-win compromises, benefits and compensation, Human Resources policies development and legal compliance.



Walid is expert in building and leading top-performing teams, and establishing HR department from scratch. Adept at directing all HR functions including recruiting, talent management, employee relations ...



My expertise in management, leadership situational, communication and my background in HR, finance and tax allowed me to highly driven to achieve company goals and contribute in its success with reduce absenteeism and turnover and increase the productivity.



Now I started to build my own company (ARCO RH) in order to provide an excellent service provider to my client.



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Conflict resolution

Planning and decision making skills

Staffing and recruiting professional

Budgetary Planning

Performance management strategies

Employee development and training

Manager coaching and training

Payroll expertise

Employment law knowledge

Compensation & Benefits