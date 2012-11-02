Zapping-Phone M.d FEBRISSY LAURENT LUCIEN

Menu

Je me présente, je suis Mr Laurent Fébrissy, CEO de la marque & marketplace Zapping-phone et membre du networks marketing .Créer et administrer un portail internet, un web TV, dédiés à la promotion, à la communication et au référencement de différents produit technologies et projets internationaux à caractère social et environnemental.Moyens d'action de l'association zapping-phone M.D : Association Loi 1901 : Z-P.M.D // N° :W9G1001937
L'étude, la recherche, la formation, Marketing développement, l'édition, les manifestations, les rencontres et généralement tout ce qui permettra à l'association de poursuivre ses buts.
Zapping-phone * Marketing Développement *.
selection of activity: web portal.
Create and administer a web portal, a web TV dedicated to the promotion, communication and product referencing different projects and technologies international social and environmental.
The study, research, training, marketing development, publishing, events, meetings and generally anything that will allow the association to pursue its goals.

Réseaux: Zapping-Phone M.D & Zapping-phone D _ https://www.facebook.com/zappingphone.network/
https://www.youtube.com/user/ZappingPhone1
https://twitter.com/zappingphone1?lang=fr
https://plus.google.com/u/0/b/106927590461070831421/106927590461070831421/posts
https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=139938617&trk=nav_responsive_tab_profile_pic
_ http://zapping-phone-smartchange.blogspot.com/2016/05/zapping-phone-md-worldgn.html
_ http://zapping-phone-smartchange.blogspot.com/p/blog-page.html
L’aventure d’entreprendre, c’est votre décision.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Télécommunications
Management
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • En Marketing Réseaux

    maintenant

  • En Marketing Réseaux - Développement

    2011 - maintenant 02-11-2012 Article :
    Les nouvelles statistiques sur l'état de la téléphonie mobile. Ces nouveaux chiffres donnent le vertige. La barre des cinq milliards d'abonnés vient d'être franchie et chaque jour, la planète enregistre 2 millions de nouveaux abonnés. Cette explosion du marché n'est rien par rapport à ce qui nous attende
    A chaque publication de résultats d'études menées par l'équipementier suédois Ericsson, numéro un mondial des réseaux mobiles, les chiffres nous donnent le vertige. La dernière enquête révèle que le cap des 5 milliards d'abonnements mobiles a été franchi, un chiffre à rapporter au 6,8 milliards d'individus que compte notre planète.
    Le marché de la téléphonie mobile a explosé ces dix dernières années. En 2000, on recensait 720 millions d'abonnés, soit « moins que le nombre actuel de clients en Chine » fait remarquer le groupe Ericsson. Puis, le cap des 3 milliards a été franchi en 2007.
    Cette formidable progression est due au succès que remporte le mobile dans les marchés émergents, en particulier l'Inde et la Chine. Le marché chinois compte 796 millions d'abonnés, dont 500 millions rien que pour China Mobile. Pourtant le taux d'équipement n'est que de 56%. Ce chiffre doit laisser les opérateurs rêveurs lorsque, dans nombreux pays riches, le taux est supérieur à 100%.
    En effet, il n'est pas rare qu'une personne possède deux abonnements, un personnel et un professionnel. Avec l'explosion des forfaits 3G, la France vient même d'autoriser les numéros commençant par 07 pour gagner 100 millions de numéros supplémentaires. Si ces chiffres impressionnent au premier abord, les perspectives dépassent l'entendement.
    L'Internet mobile : la révolution
    Au premier trimestre de cette année, Ericsson nous annonçait que le trafic data avait dépassé celui de la voix. Aujourd'hui, il considère que le nombre d'accès Internet mobile devrait atteindre 3,4 milliards d'ici 2015, alors qu'en 2009 le nombre d'abonnés utilisant la 3G atteignait 360 millions. Selon les données du groupe suédois, 80% des connexions à Internet passeront par le mobile. Avec ces chiffres on comprend mieux la guerre acharnée que se livrent les constructeurs pour conquérir le marché des Smartphones et celui des tablettes tactiles.

    Machine go Machine : la tendance de demain
    Ce nouveau phénomène, qui permettra de relier des appareils entre eux (compteurs électriques, distributeurs, voitures...) va décupler le nombre de connexions. Ericsson prévoit que d'ici 2020, dans les pays développés, 50 milliards d'appareils seront connectés.
    Microsoft investissent 2.5 milliards sur NOKIA, pour obtenir WindowsPhone sur Nokia Smartphone, aujourd'hui les nouvelles : Google achètera la mobilité de Motorola pour 12,5 Billions US$. Global Mobile Network Inc. crée la technologie de Wor(l)d, Division mobile personnelle de dispositif pour produire sa propre série de Smartphone et de WorldPad.
    Avec de telles perspectives, il semblerait que ce soit le bon moment pour investir à nouveau dans les télécoms.
    Impressionnent ces chiffres une croissance émergence… de la VOIP !
    SOLUTION VOIP & GSM
    NO roaming
    NO limite 24H/24
    SANS engagement : INIMITÉ
    VALABLE DANS 100 PAYS
    Faire ce que tu as toujours fait, des recommandations …Regardent :
    http://home.worldgn.com/lang/fr/?u=zappingphone
    Présentation de l’opportunité Wor(l)dgmn :
    https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3R2xiVTQZgiMU95R1BUVHV1VVE/edit?usp=sharing
    Présentation Power Clouds en Anglais :
    https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3R2xiVTQZgibGc3N1FKWkZ2YjA/edit?usp=sharing
    À bientôt votre serviteur zapping phone, cordialement .

  • Global Mobile Network - Management Développent

    2011 - maintenant Le Premier réseau mobile global : Premier entreprise mondiale non polluant en CO2.
    Nous vivons dans l’ère du numérique internet une nouvelle ère avec les serveurs permettant nos applications VOIP qui nous offrent un nouveau modèle de communication plus performant et innovant pour nos futures générations !
    Offrir une nouvelle manière de communiquer, ce qui élimine les coûts internes à l’échelle nationale et mondiale. Nous utilisons le potentiel du réseau pour créer des modèles d’affaires en ligne, durable et bénéfique à la fois pour l’entreprise et ses partenaires et clients.http://zapping-phone-smartchange.blogspot.com/2016/05/zapping-phone-md-worldgn.html _ Le réseaux zapping-phone M.D :
