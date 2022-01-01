Retail
Zaraki SAM
Zaraki SAM
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Scada
Entreprises
Sonelgaz
- Ingénieur d'etude
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Université Saad Dahlab De Blida (Blida)
Blida
2000 - 2006
ingénieur informatique
Réseau
Amel MINOUCHA
Chakib DOHSSET
Mohamed TALEB
Mohamed Nacer MENAA
Mourad SI YOUCEF
Soraya AIACHE
Soudani SARAH
Wissal ASSMA
Yahia BESSINE
