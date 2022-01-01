Menu

Zaraki SAM

ALGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Scada

Entreprises

  • Sonelgaz - Ingénieur d'etude

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Saad Dahlab De Blida (Blida)

    Blida 2000 - 2006 ingénieur informatique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :