Zarko HATT
Zarko HATT
HEM
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Hem
Entreprises
Lamidey Noury Medical
- Commercial Grand Nord
2011 - maintenant
Vente et mise en service de matériel d électrochirurgie au bloc opératoire.
Formation du personnel du bloc opération à l utilisation du matériel .
Formations
Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2007 - 2008
licence
Ufr Staps Lille 2 SOLEC
Ronchin
2005 - 2007
DEUG
Réseau
Damien HOSTEIN
Equipe DM JOB
Eric LEPRINCE
Frédéric CHARLES
Isabelle GARROT ÉP VIDARTE-PEREZ
Jean-Joseph VERBRACKEL
Johann MONTIGNIES
Remy ERIC
Thomas LEVY
Zachary HATT
