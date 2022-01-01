Menu

Zatorska ANNA

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Societe Generale - Stagiaire/ Controle de Gestion

    PARIS maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Amiens 2006 - 2007 Finance

    Erasmus Student

  • Warsaw School Of Economics Szkoła Główna Handlowa (Warsaw)

    Warsaw 2003 - 2008 Finance and Banking, International Relations, International Negotiations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :