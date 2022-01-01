Retail
Zayani NABIL
Zayani NABIL
TUNIS
En résumé
Chemistry textile Engineer
Ambition
Entreprises
IMCD MANUFACTURING TUNISIA
- Textile and Leather Product Manager
2009 - 2012
SARTEX
- CHEF PRODUIT
2008 - 2009
Formations
ENIM (Monastir)
Monastir
2005 - 2008
Engineer Chemical Textile
IPEIT (Tunis)
Tunis
2003 - 2005
LPK (Le Kef)
Le Kef
1999 - 2003
Amal BOUGHATTAS
Atef LACHHEB
C2 TRAINING
Ines BEN MOHAMED
Karine BARRY
Khaled KACEM
Raoudha ELLOUMI
Rochdi MANSOUR
Walid HAFSA
Yassine JEMILI
