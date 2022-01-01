Menu

Zayani NABIL

TUNIS

En résumé

Chemistry textile Engineer

Mes compétences :
Ambition

Entreprises

  • IMCD MANUFACTURING TUNISIA - Textile and Leather Product Manager

    2009 - 2012

  • SARTEX - CHEF PRODUIT

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • ENIM (Monastir)

    Monastir 2005 - 2008 Engineer Chemical Textile

  • IPEIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2005

  • LPK (Le Kef)

    Le Kef 1999 - 2003

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :