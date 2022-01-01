Zayoud RAHMA

Rahma ZAYOUD obtained a Master degree of Applied Science from the University of Moncton, Engineering Faculty, Canada in September 2015. She has also an engineering degree of telecommunication from a graduate school of engineering and technologies (ESPRIT) in Tunisia in 2012. She is presently conducting a doctorat of Science in the Faculty of Engineering, University of Moncton, Canada. Her research interests are in RFID, wireless communications, embedded systems and mobile applications.



Mes compétences :

Java

C Programming Language

XML

UML/OMT

RFID

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Linux

TCP/IP

Network Administration

MySQL

Microsoft Windows 9x

GSM

Domain Name Server Protocol

C++

ARES

shell scripting

interpersonal skills

demonstrated skills

Xilinx

XSL

Windows Mobile

Wi-Fi

Wamp

VoIP (Voice over IP)

Visual Basic

VHDL

UNIX

UMTS

UDP

Telnet

TDMA

Synchronous Digital Hierarchy

SQL

SNMP

SMTP

RIP

Qt

QoS (Quality of Service)

Public Switched Telephone Network

Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)

Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy

PABX

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle

OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)

Network Monitoring

NetBeans

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows CE

Microsoft Windows 7

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft FrontPage

Microsoft Exchange 2003

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft DOS

Microsoft Access

Microcontrollers

Methods

Linux Fedora

LPI

LAN/WAN > WLAN

LAN/WAN > VLAN

LAN/WAN >