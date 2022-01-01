Menu

Zayoud RAHMA

MONCTON

En résumé

Rahma ZAYOUD obtained a Master degree of Applied Science from the University of Moncton, Engineering Faculty, Canada in September 2015. She has also an engineering degree of telecommunication from a graduate school of engineering and technologies (ESPRIT) in Tunisia in 2012. She is presently conducting a doctorat of Science in the Faculty of Engineering, University of Moncton, Canada. Her research interests are in RFID, wireless communications, embedded systems and mobile applications.

Mes compétences :
Java
C Programming Language
XML
UML/OMT
RFID
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Linux
TCP/IP
Network Administration
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 9x
GSM
Domain Name Server Protocol
C++
ARES
shell scripting
interpersonal skills
demonstrated skills
Xilinx
XSL
Windows Mobile
Wi-Fi
Wamp
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Visual Basic
VHDL
UNIX
UMTS
UDP
Telnet
TDMA
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
SQL
SNMP
SMTP
RIP
Qt
QoS (Quality of Service)
Public Switched Telephone Network
Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
PABX
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Network Monitoring
NetBeans
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows CE
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft FrontPage
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Access
Microcontrollers
Methods
Linux Fedora
LPI
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN >

Entreprises

  • université de Moncton - Assistante de recherche

    2016 - maintenant

  • Université de Moncton - Assistante à l'enseignement

    2015 - 2016

  • Université de Moncton - Assistante de rechèrche

    2013 - 2015

  • ENOC - Emirates National Oil Company ,U.A.E - Student researcher

    2013 - 2013 Master thesis research

    Project: Conception and Development of an intelligent fuel management based on RFID
    technology Tasks:
    * Identify the vehicle using the RFID tag pasted on it ;
    * An automated withdrawal of money (payment) through a prepaid card for this vehicle
    * Ensure the payment of fuel is in the vehicle identified and not in something else (another
    vehicle, container, ...)
    * Providing statistics data for the user of each tube in each station
    * Optimize the use of pipes in the light of statistical data

    * UML, XML, Netbeans, Java

  • Air Tech LTD - Student Researcher

    2013 - 2015 Système intelligent tenant en compte les conditions ambiantes pour offrir de l’air confortable au lieu de travail ou de résidence

  • Chaire de recherche en optique et technologies de communication à l'université de Moncton - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012 End of study project

    Project: Conception and Development of a system controlling accessing the parking based on RFID technology

Formations

  • Université De Moncton (Moncton)

    Moncton 2016 - maintenant PhD

  • Université De Moncton (Moncton)

    Moncton 2013 - 2015 Maitrise en sciences appliquées

  • ESPRIT (Arianna)

    Arianna 2009 - 2012 Ingénieur en télécommunication

  • Private Higher School Of Engineering And Technology (ESPRIT) (Arriana)

    Arriana 2009 - 2012 National Ingeneering Diploma

    Specialization: Telecommunications.

  • Higher Institute For Media And Communication Techniques (Sousse)

    Sousse 2006 - 2009 University Degree

    University degree in telecommunications technology. Higher Institute for Media and communication techniques
    Specialization: Telecommunications.

  • ZIKRI High School (Djerba)

    Djerba 2002 - 2006 Baccalaureate Degree

    Obtained the Baccalaureate degree in "Mathematics" From SIDI-ZIKRI High School

