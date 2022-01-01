Zbigniew MAZURAK

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Excel VBA
SAP
Oracle
Accounts Receivable Financing
Customer Service
Customer Relationship
Customer care
Customer Relations
Entreprises
Columbia Sportswear
- AR Accountant
Strasbourg2018 - 2019
IBM
- Accountant
Bois-Colombes 2015 - 2017- Clearing customer payments with invoices and credit notes (markets served : France, Belgium, Quebec)
- Requesting backup requests for deductions from customers and clearing those deductions as appropriate
- Contacting customers for any missing payment remittances
- Customer service over the telephone and by email
- Teleconferences with counterparts and collaborators in Canada
- Developing improvements for the AR accounting process
- Training new staff
Orange
- Sales representative
Paris2014 - 2014I was briefly a sales representative at an Orange telecommunications store in Silesia, Poland, before deciding to pack up and move to Cracow for a new job opportunity. My duties included :
- Welcoming potential customers to the store and determining their exact needs and expectations ;
- Finding and presenting a specific subscription plan matching their needs and expectations ;
- Verifying customers' ability to pay ;
- Treating existing customers' questions and problems, including returns of damaged or malfunctioning equipment, and selling accessories ;
- Handling of the related documentation.
Hubertus Restaurant
- Waiter
2013 - 2014In addition to my telecommunications sales representative role, on evenings and on weekends I doubled as a waiter at the Hubertus Restaurant, the Angelo Hotel and the Diament Hotel in Katowice - until December 2014, when I left Katowice and moved to Cracow.
Netia
- Sales Representative
2013 - 2014As a Business-to-Customer (B2C) Sales Representative, my duties included :
- Prospecting the potential sales terrain and finding potential customers ;
- Talking to potential customers, determining their exact needs and expectations ;
- Finding and presenting a specific subscription plan matching their needs and expectations ;
- Verifying customers' ability to pay ;
- Treating existing customers' questions and problems, including returns of damaged or malfunctioning equipment, and selling accessories ;
- Handling of the related documentation.
Comprehensive studies in entrepreneurship, including :
- Business strategy
- Creating a business and writing a businessplan
- Human Resources Management
- Contract law, civil law and sales regulations in force in France
- Accounting and audit
- Market research
- International business customs