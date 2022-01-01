Menu

Zbigniew MAZURAK

Strasbourg

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Excel VBA
SAP
Oracle
Accounts Receivable Financing
Customer Service
Customer Relationship
Customer care
Customer Relations

Entreprises

  • Columbia Sportswear - AR Accountant

    Strasbourg 2018 - 2019

  • IBM - Accountant

    Bois-Colombes 2015 - 2017 - Clearing customer payments with invoices and credit notes (markets served : France, Belgium, Quebec)
    - Requesting backup requests for deductions from customers and clearing those deductions as appropriate
    - Contacting customers for any missing payment remittances
    - Customer service over the telephone and by email
    - Teleconferences with counterparts and collaborators in Canada
    - Developing improvements for the AR accounting process
    - Training new staff

  • Orange - Sales representative

    Paris 2014 - 2014 I was briefly a sales representative at an Orange telecommunications store in Silesia, Poland, before deciding to pack up and move to Cracow for a new job opportunity. My duties included :

    - Welcoming potential customers to the store and determining their exact needs and expectations ;
    - Finding and presenting a specific subscription plan matching their needs and expectations ;
    - Verifying customers' ability to pay ;
    - Treating existing customers' questions and problems, including returns of damaged or malfunctioning equipment, and selling accessories ;
    - Handling of the related documentation.

  • Hubertus Restaurant - Waiter

    2013 - 2014 In addition to my telecommunications sales representative role, on evenings and on weekends I doubled as a waiter at the Hubertus Restaurant, the Angelo Hotel and the Diament Hotel in Katowice - until December 2014, when I left Katowice and moved to Cracow.

  • Netia - Sales Representative

    2013 - 2014 As a Business-to-Customer (B2C) Sales Representative, my duties included :

    - Prospecting the potential sales terrain and finding potential customers ;
    - Talking to potential customers, determining their exact needs and expectations ;
    - Finding and presenting a specific subscription plan matching their needs and expectations ;
    - Verifying customers' ability to pay ;
    - Treating existing customers' questions and problems, including returns of damaged or malfunctioning equipment, and selling accessories ;
    - Handling of the related documentation.

Formations

  • EM Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2017 - 2018 Master 2 (M. A.)

    Comprehensive studies in entrepreneurship, including :
    - Business strategy
    - Creating a business and writing a businessplan
    - Human Resources Management
    - Contract law, civil law and sales regulations in force in France
    - Accounting and audit
    - Market research
    - International business customs

  • University Of Silesia (Katowice)

    Katowice 2012 - 2015 Ph. D. (not obtained)

  • University Of Silesia (Katowice, Poland)

    Katowice, Poland 2010 - 2012 Master of Arts

  • University Of Silesia (Katowice)

    Katowice 2007 - 2010 Bachelor of Arts

