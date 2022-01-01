Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zeinab BAMBA
Ajouter
Zeinab BAMBA
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Groupe CSI Pole Polytechnique (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2009 - 2012
Ingénieur
Réseau
G. J. MUNNIA
Kouadio Albert Yves Mathieu ALLAH
Koye KONE
Matenin KOUROUMA
Ouolli OUATTARA
Skil Juldas TOSSOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z