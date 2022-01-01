Zeineb TAAMALLAH

Project manager/Senior Integrator/Team Leader/Developper with over 9 years experience. Having more than 4 years testing experience; meticulous and thorough functional, system, integration, regression and content testing abilities. Skills covering all aspects of system development and the testing lifecycle, from specification through to delivery and commercial launch. Highly organised, versatile and results-oriented team player with an energetic and articulate approach to testing. Ability to acquire new skills within short time scales, adapt to rapidly changing work practices and build and maintain excellent working relationships with colleagues., working with Business and development team to ensure optimal solutions.
Mes compétences :
Linux
Java
Perl Programming
C Programming Language
Test strategy preparation
MySQL
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
JavaScript
ECLiPSe
C++
Bugzilla
Agile Methodology
responsible for development
XML
XMI
UML/OMT
Swtbot
Shell
Set Top Box
Scrum Methodology
SQL
Rational Rose
Rational RequisitePro
Rational ClearCase
Python Programming
Personal Home Page
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
Nokia
NetBeans
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
Matlab
Jenkins
Java Servlets
Java Server Pages
JUnit
HTTP
HTML
Develop plug
Autocad
Apache Axis
Altova > Altova XMLSpy
AJAX
3D Studio Max
Qualité
Ingénierie
Assurance qualité
Intégration