Menu

Zeineb TAAMALLAH

TUNIS

En résumé

Project manager/Senior Integrator/Team Leader/Developper with over 9 years experience. Having more than 4 years testing experience; meticulous and thorough functional, system, integration, regression and content testing abilities. Skills covering all aspects of system development and the testing lifecycle, from specification through to delivery and commercial launch. Highly organised, versatile and results-oriented team player with an energetic and articulate approach to testing. Ability to acquire new skills within short time scales, adapt to rapidly changing work practices and build and maintain excellent working relationships with colleagues., working with Business and development team to ensure optimal solutions.

Mes compétences :
Linux
Java
Perl Programming
C Programming Language
Test strategy preparation
MySQL
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
JavaScript
ECLiPSe
C++
Bugzilla
Agile Methodology
responsible for development
XML
XMI
UML/OMT
Swtbot
Shell
Set Top Box
Scrum Methodology
SQL
Rational Rose
Rational RequisitePro
Rational ClearCase
Python Programming
Personal Home Page
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
Nokia
NetBeans
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
Matlab
Jenkins
Java Servlets
Java Server Pages
JUnit
HTTP
HTML
Develop plug
Autocad
Apache Axis
Altova > Altova XMLSpy
AJAX
3D Studio Max
Qualité
Ingénierie
Assurance qualité
Intégration

Entreprises

  • Anonymous

    maintenant

  • Sofrecom - Project Manager

    Vincennes 2015 - maintenant

  • Sofrecom - Team Leader Qualification and technical expert

    Vincennes 2013 - 2015 * Sofrecom,Orange FT Group
    (2 months) the qualification Team
    - Test Strategy ;
    - Automate Tests: Shell; SoapUI, Jenkins,Perl ;
    - Prepare Tests
    - Install Products
    - Report Defects

  • Sofrecom - Senior Inegration Engineer

    Vincennes 2011 - 2013 . Manager Different demands of Integration
    . Prepare different configuration on the Orange Plateformes
    . Tools preparation
    . Support Services
    . Resolve problems
    . Prepare Script of tests
    . Support Clients
    Key Words: Linux, Shell, Perl, Python, Jenkins, HTTP, unit tests, Management,USSO

  • Sqills-Maghreb - Quality Manager

    2011 - 2011 . Test strategy preparation
    . Tools preparation
    . End to end test cases execution.
    . Verify test coverage.
    . Verify code quality.
    . Defects tracking
    . Tests automation
    . Agile methods application
    Key Words:Linux, Shell, Quality, Scrum, Jenkins,Jira, Managment

  • Zinc Solutions - Quality manager

    2011 - 2011 . Test strategy preparation
    . Tools preparation
    . End to end test cases execution.
    . Verify test coverage.
    . Verify code quality.
    . Defects tracking
    . Tests automation
    . Agile methods application
    . Prepare reports
    . Manager EC2 server
    Key Words: Cloud, Shell, Linux, Selenium, unit tests, Jenkins,ReadMine,BugZilla

  • STMicroelectronics - Java Developer

    2010 - 2011 -Devlopping new profiling Interface
    -Unit Test with Junit

  • STMicroelectronics - Junior Integrator engineer

    2008 - 2010 (2 years 4 months) ACT Product Integration (A Computer Tools): This team is in charge of Creation of different toolsets (assembly the components delivered by the other teams (compiler, debugger, simulator, emulator, profiling) and ensure the proper functioning of all.

  • SAGEM Communications - Developper Engineer

    PARIS 2007 - 2008 Worked on the implementation of some functionality to numeric decoder for France Telecom.

    * Add radio part
    * Compression/decompression video on demand
    * Implementation:
    Key Words: C/Linux, Set Top Box, DVD

Formations

  • National School Of Computer Sciences (ENSI), University Of Manouba ENSI (Manouba)

    Manouba 2004 - 2007 Engineering

    2007

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :