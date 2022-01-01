Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zekeriya FIDAN
Ajouter
Zekeriya FIDAN
MONTMAGNY
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Montmagny
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Adacbatiment
- President
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Selcuk University (Konya)
Konya
2005 - 2007
Réseau
Ali DUMAN
Eyup KIZILASLAN
Fatih DOGRUL
Groupe PROBATTEK
Jean YALAP
Magali MARTINEZ
Miguel PIANO
Nelson ESTEVES F.
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z