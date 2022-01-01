Menu

Zélia PELLISSIER

Californie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Aerospace
Aerospace Industry
Business
Communication
Marketing
Retail
Retail marketing

Entreprises

  • AMD Performance - Vice-Présidente

    Californie maintenant Présidente déléguée de AMD Performance (Association de Marketing Direct)
    statut de Junior Entreprise
    http://www.amdperformance.com

    Chiffre d’affaires 2007 de 200K€
    o Communication interne (création de produits avec logo,…), communication externe (affiches, annonces dans journaux locaux, participation au « Mouv’ des campus » : émission radio en janvier 2007, campagnes de prospection,…)
    o Gestion de la clientèle, des missions, des étudiants ; management de 10 membres.

  • Credit Agricole - Auxiliaire de vacances

    Montrouge maintenant Accueil des clients

    Vente de produits fincanciers

    Télémarketing

  • CERAM Yachting - Responsable de la croisière des anciens

    maintenant Organisation de 4 croisières pour les étudiants du CERAM (de 20 à 40 personnes)
    location de voiliers, organisation des animations, ...

    Organisation de la croisère des anciens

    Responsable de l'organisation de sessions du passage du permis bateau

  • CNES Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales - Assistante Communication

    maintenant Elaboration d’un plan de communication

    Mise à jour et mise en place d’outils divers de communication (catalogue, album photos, flyers, affiches, cartons d’invitation)

    Participation à l'organisation d'un événement regroupant environ 250 personnes sur une semaine sur le camp militaire de La Courtine (Creuse).

  • VISTAPRINT - MARKETING FRANCE

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Responsibilities:
    -french strategy on retention email for the business base
    -set up of emails campaigns : marketing concept, copy, pricing, design with the graphic designers, selection of the target. Set up of triggers emails and products targeting
    -marketing support to retention european programs (proeject management)
    -leverage knowledge with other countries
    -collaborate with products spoecialists and the research team
    -inside the french team: exchange of good practices with other channels (online display, social media, direct mail)
    -analysis of metrics (OR, CTR, AOV) and optimization of campaigns (AB tests)

  • AGILENT Technologies - Marketing Communication Specialist

    MASSY 2010 - maintenant Set up of marketing and communication actions
    •Events management
    •Sales person support
    •Press Relations
    •Distribution program

  • Walt Disney Studio Home Entertainment - Trade marketing assistant

    2008 - 2008 Assistant of the Trade Marketing Department: In charge of the organization of the special discounts operation on Disney DVD, in relation with sellers, logistics of the products delivery; work on communication tools (Flyers, Wobblers, POP in stores, Blinder,…); participation of negotiations of operation with retailers (Carrefour, Auchan, Géant,…); Participation of the elaboration of marketing plan of the releases of new Disney DVD.

  • Agilent Technologies - EBusiness and eMarketing Assistant

    MASSY 2008 - 2009 Assistant of the eBusiness and eMarketing department: In charge of updating the website Agilent.com for Europe, managing the Intranet. I also helped to implement a new tool helping us to manage the newsletters (Articles selection, layout,…).Participation of the organization of an 300 persons event in Paris (Training sessions for Agilent engineers).

  • CERAM Business School - Etudiante

    2006 - 2010

