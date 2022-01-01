Menu

Zelin HUANG

Puteaux

En résumé

• Pro-active, ingenious and enterprising talent with innate strategic thinking abilities
• Trilingual, fluent in English, French and Chinese (Mandarin and Cantonese native speaker)

Looking for opportunity in M&A or Investment Management, starting from April 2015.
Email: huang.zelin52@gmail.com




Mes compétences :
Corporate finance
Strategie
Analyse financière
Valorisation
Présentation powerpoint
M&A
Banque d'investissement
Investment Banking

Entreprises

  • Econocom - Strategy & Alliance Assistant Manager

    Puteaux 2014 - 2014

  • China Guangfa Bank - Corporate Finance Analyst

    2013 - 2013

  • Michiels & Lengaigne - Strategy Analyst

    2012 - 2012

  • Michiels & Lengaigne - Strategy Analyst

    2011 - 2011

  • China Construction Bank - Corporate Finance Analyst

    2009 - 2009

Formations

