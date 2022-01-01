Menu

Charles MCGREGOR

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Bilingual, Multicultural, Biomedical Science graduate from King's College London with strong Analytical and Research Skills. Currently studying at EMLYON Business School with a keen interest in Management Consulting, Biotech & Chemical Industry. Driven individual, especially keen towards taking on new Challenges, Problem Solving and Leadership & Teamwork Opportunities. Growing experience in the business world notably in Sales and Purchasing. Highly adaptable student with experiences in Mali, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Mes compétences :
Corporate Finance
Leadership
Cross Cultural Management
Budget Management
Team Management
Pharmacology
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • BASF - Assistant Buyer

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - 2013 Direct Medica is the leader in France in the direct sales market for medical drugs. Direct Medica provides pharmaceutical companies with solutions to efficiently and cost-effectively promote or sell their products to healthcare professionals.

    As a sales executive my tasks were as follows:

    • Sales of Over The Counter drugs: This included selling OTC drugs for Galderma Labs, most notably their famous brands Curanail and Curaspot.

    • Sales of prescription drugs: Including sellings medical drugs from Novartis and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals to health professionals.

    • Portfolio Creation & Development: This included starting completely new portfolios for companies with only prospects as clients. This was done successfully with Italian Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, where I achieved Record Sales.

  • TEDxEMLYON - President

    2013 - 2013 TEDxEMLYON is an independently organized TEDx event, under TED licence (www.ted.com). As President my tasks were the following:

    • Team Leadership: Supervised a multi-cultural Executive Team of 15 Committee Members. This included 4 main departments: Speakers, Fundraising, Communications and Logistics.

    • Fundraising: Secured and managed funding of 7k euros. This entailed meeting and convincing potential sponsors and partners of our project and of the value of TEDxEMLYON.

  • EMLYON Business School - Etudiant

    ECULLY 2012 - maintenant

  • King's College London - Marketing Assistant

    2008 - 2010 The Widening Participation Scheme at King's College London employs student ambassadors to promote the university and encourage pupils from local schools to aim for higher education. As a Student Ambassador employed by the Marketing Department, my tasks were as follows:

    • University advertisement: Advertised King's College London in schools and on campus doing presentations and campus tours to pupils from Schools in London.

    • Community Networking: I was involved in Community projects with local schools such as homework clubs, to help pupils achieve academic success and aim for undergraduate degrees in British Universities.

  • British Army - Officer Cadet

    2008 - 2009 The Officer Training Corps of the British Army aims to provide Military & Leadership Training to British students. As an Officer Cadet at the Officer Training Team Corps I was involved in the following:

    • Leadership Training: I received lectures on Leadership and had opportunities to practise during Military Exercices and on weekly meetings.

    • Military Operations: I was trained in Combat Strategy & Tactics, Field craft, Weapons Handling, and Assault planning. I had to apply this during Platoon & Company wide Military Exercices.

Formations

  • Ludwig Maximilians Universität (LMU) (München (Munich))

    München (Munich) 2012 - maintenant Master of Science in Management

    #1 University in Germany, Times Higher Education rankings 2013

  • Aston Business School (Birmingham)

    Birmingham 2012 - maintenant Msc International Business

    Top 5 Msc Management in the UK

  • EMLyon Business School

    Lyon 2012 - maintenant MSc Management "Grande Ecole"

    EMLYON Business School: #2 in France, Nouvel Observateur 2012.

    Modules:

    • Management & Financial Accounting
    • Financial Economics
    • Advanced Corporate Finance
    • Structured Finance & LBO
    • International Negotiation
    • Private Equity & Entrepreneurial Finance
    • Financial Diagnosis

  • King'S College London

    Londres 2008 - 2011 Bachelor Of Science

    # Top 20 University in the World (QS University Ranking 2013)

    Main Modules Studied:

    • Pharmacology
    • Neuroscience
    • Toxicology

