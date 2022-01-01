Retail
Zelinda SCHALLER
Zelinda SCHALLER
GUÉRET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
SEC Katia Knecht
- Collaboratrice comptable
2012 - maintenant
Formations
IAE De Limoges
Limoges
2013 - maintenant
Master Comptabilité Contrôle Audit
IUT Du Limousin
Limoges
2012 - 2013
Licence professionnelle Métiers de la comptabilité
Faculté De Droit Et Sciences Économiques
Limoges
2010 - 2012
Réseau
Agnès BICHON
Alexandre GEOFFRE
Alphonse WINTERSTEIN
Dimitri HEBRAS
Laurent BERGERUC
Mélody FERNANDES
Miloud BETTAYEB
Sylvestre POINTUD
Vincent LAGARDE
