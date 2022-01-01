Menu

Zelmat LAHCEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Topographie

Entreprises

  • AMICALE des habitats et des oeuvres sociales - Téchnicien géomètre topographe ;Assistant technique (suivi Assainissement,VRD,bâtiment)

    2013 - maintenant

  • FST SETTAT - Étudiant

    2013 - 2014

Formations

  • ESGT (Temara)

    Temara 2009 - 2011 technicien spécilisé

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :