Zelmat LAHCEN
Ajouter
Zelmat LAHCEN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Topographie
Entreprises
AMICALE des habitats et des oeuvres sociales
- Téchnicien géomètre topographe ;Assistant technique (suivi Assainissement,VRD,bâtiment)
2013 - maintenant
FST SETTAT
- Étudiant
2013 - 2014
Formations
ESGT (Temara)
Temara
2009 - 2011
technicien spécilisé
Réseau
Benmlih KARIM
Driss EL HANSALI
Elhilali ABDELHAKIM
Fouad EL MAZOUNI
Lucien YOU BI
Mustapha AMAZZANE
Oubbih LAHCEN
Ouhssine MOHAMMED
Yasmine JAKANI
