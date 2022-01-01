Retail
Zemelo SAMSON
Zemelo SAMSON
LOMÉ
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ONG Union des Jeunes Pour le Développement UJPOD
- Directeur Exécutif
2009 - maintenant
Formations
FLESH Université De Lomé (Lome)
Lome
2005 - 2009
Maîtrise en Sociologie, Option Education
Lycée De Tokoin (Lome)
Lome
2001 - 2004
Baccalauréat 2ème Partie, option Philosophie et Lettres
Philosophie, Fançais, Anglais, Histoire et Géographie ...
Jean Pierre BERENGUER
Pascal FLEURY
