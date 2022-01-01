Menu

Zemis TOBACCO

SANTIAGO DE LOS CABALLEROS

ZEMIS TOBACCO, ZEMIS CIGARS & ZEMIS FRONTO, ZEMIS RUSTIC CIGARS, ZEMIS WRAPS, ZEMIS RYO, ZEMIS MYO is Hand Made Tobacco's Products Manufacturer in the Dominican Republic.
Epic® Cigars, Keyif® Pleasure Cigars, Manoa® Cigars, Zemis® Cigars, Manoa Puff® Cigars. EPIC TOBACCO, EPIC CIGARS BOXES & EPIC CIGARS HUMIDOR-BOXES
Tobacco's Products, Fine Cigars & Cigars Boxes.Whole Leaf, Flat Wrap, Leaf Wrap, Rustic Cigar Wraps, X2, X3 Wrapped, Natural & Flavored Tobacco Hand Made with Pride in the Dominican Republic. Zemis Roll Your Own, Zemis Make Your Own.

  • Zemis Tobacco & Cigars, and Puff Enterprises - C.E.O

  • CEAPRC (San Juan De Puerto Rico)

    San Juan De Puerto Rico 2003 - 2004 INVESTIGATIONS AT THE CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS AVANZADOS DE PUERTO RICO Y EL CARIBE (CEAPRC), SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO.

  • INDIA, UASD. SANTO DOMINGO. (Santo Domingo)

    Santo Domingo 2003 - 2007 INVESTIGATIONS AT THE INSTITUTO DOMINICANO DE INVESTIGACIONES ANTROPOLOGICAS (INDIA), UNIVERSIDAD AUTONOMA DE SANTO DOMINGO (UASD).

  • FUNDACION GARCIA AREVALO (Santo Domingo)

    Santo Domingo 2002 - 2003 INVESTIGATIONS ON THE TAINOS COLLECTIONS OF FUNDACION GARCIA AREVALO, SANTO DOMINGO.

  • MUSEO DEL HOMBRE DOMINICANO (Santo Domingo)

    Santo Domingo 2001 - 2005 2001 - 2005 INVITED RESEARCHER BY DIRECTOR DATO PAGAN PERDOMO, PICTOGRAPHY AND COSMOLOGY OF THE TAINOS INDIANS OF HISPANIOLA ISLAND (KISKEYA).

  • MUSEE DE L'HOMME

    Paris 1999 - 2001 INVESTIGATION AT THE AMERICAN DEPARTMENT, CARIBBEAN COLLECTIONS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF MARIE-FRANCE FAUVET-BERTHELOT, INVENTORY AND FOTOGRAPHY OF THE COLLECTIONS OF THE WEST INDIES AND CARIBBEAN AREA

  • EHESS-GTMS (Paris)

    Paris 1998 - 2003 P.H D. ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY OF CULTURES AND CIVILIZATIONS OF LATIN AMERICA. HIGH SCHOOL OF SOCIAL SCIENCES.

  • Université Paris IV Sorbonne

    Paris 1993 - 2003 P.H D

